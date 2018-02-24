Benning’s 100th anniversary a history lesson for visitors at National Infantry Museum

An Army band played patriotic music on the front lawn of the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center Saturday while crowds gathered inside at exhibits for the 100th anniversary of Fort Benning.
Called Columbus Salutes the Centennial, the free event featured living history performances, rock climbing , military displays and other equipment to recognize the post that was established as Camp Benning in 1918 to train soldiers during World War I. An estimated 5,000 people were expected during the day for the celebration.
Bob Willmschen, 72, was at the Vietnam Memorial Plaza looking for a soldier lost during the Vietnam War. With the names of fallen soldiers on the wall and the Global War on Terrorism exhibit nearby, Willmschen said young people need to know the military history.
“I think it gives these young people a good idea what the soldiers have gone through,” he said. “I think it’s a very good idea.”
Willmschen, a Vietnam veteran, served with the 4th Infantry Division from August 1966-67 but left before the Tet offensive from North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces. “It was something else,” he said.
Visitors were taken back to the 1900s with volunteers Ernie Stewart and his wife, Linda, dressed in period clothing. Ernie Stewart of Griffin, Ga., was wearing an Army uniform and had a table filled with the Krag–Jorgensen .30-caliber rifle, a knife, canteen and other items used by an infantry soldier.
“It’s a period between the Spanish-American War and World War I,” he said . “The Army was taking baby steps to becoming a modern Army.”
The rifle with a five-round clip was used for about 10 years before it was replaced by the Springfield M1903.
Stewart, 71, said he served as a military police officer in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division in 1970. “We never even got shot at,” he said. “ I was there for 366 days.”
Some visitors gathered at the Global War on Terrorism exhibit where Battalion Chief Michael Maiz of the New York Fire Department was sought out to sign t-shirts. Maiz was on duty during the 9/11 terrorists attacks on the World Trade Center.
“We always want to help people,” he said. “We never look for awards. I think it’s in certain people to want to help. When something goes wrong, we are the ones running into the danger.”
Of the 2,977 people who died that day, 343 were firefighters. Maiz, 46, stood near the donated 13-foot steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center.
“I guess we normally don’t talk about the stuff we do but I lost a lot of guys I knew that day,” Maiz said. “Me personally, I think about the guys that were married that had kids. I’m sad but I am also proud I’m part of the fire department. “
He said firefighters realized the time they spend together is important. “That is one of the main reasons we make sure we have a good meal, we sit down together,” said. “ Honestly, it could be the last one. That’s why you have friendships we have like the military.”
