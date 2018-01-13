A homeless man died Monday morning near a downtown Columbus bench ...

More Videos 2:14 The Dream Lives for the next generation Pause 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Curtis Edge, a local homeless man, was found dead near a bench on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus Monday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Edge died of hypothermia. Jerry Mercer, also a homeless man frequently seen downtown, said Edge had been in the area for years but "never asked anybody for anything." Worley said he has yet to find a family member or next of kin for Edge. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com