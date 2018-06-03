Bugs Bunny, Batman, Jar Jar Binks and Bruno Mars: A look at Columbus’ write-in votes

Jesus.
That’s one name you can drop, reading through Columbus’ write-in votes from the May 22 state party primaries and local nonpartisan elections: Someone wrote in “Jesus.”
Someone always does, as if Jesus could get elected in Georgia.
Someone also wrote in “John,” and “Peter,” and “Yaweh the Father,” and “Yeshua the Son of God.”
Most of those were in the state judicial races. Down the ballot, all sorts of well-known characters showed up, but most were the usual suspects: Bugs Bunny, Batman, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa, Elvis, Shrek, SpongeBob, etc.
A few voters were into “Star Wars,” typing in sci-fi names like Han Solo, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Jar Jar Binks and Bruno Mars.
One pattern that emerged was this: Apparently some voters wrote the same name in, in every race, as the same set of names repeats. It’s a list of locals, mostly lawyers and judges: Stacey Jackson, Maureen Gottfried, John Allen, Alonzo Whitaker, etc.
That’s kind of weird, if you can imagine someone going to the touch-screen voting machine and typing in the same name in every race on the ballot.
You can imagine other names Columbus voters wrote in, but you don’t have to imagine them all, because here’s a list of the more notable, by the ballot:
Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Michael P. Boggs, unopposed:
Stacey Jackson
Bag of broken glass
Mareen gottfired
Mary Buckner
Alonzo Whitaker
Jesus
John Allen
Bruno Mars
Judge Judy
Anthony Baldwin
Shrek
Bobby Peters
Pete
Darth Vader
Harry Underwood
Yaweh the Father
Don Barney Notts
Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Britt Cagle Grant, unopposed:
Not
Pile of Dog Doo
Anyone else
John
Vegeta
Honest John
The Iron Sheikh
Chewbacca
Yeshua the Son of God
Georgia Supreme Court, Judge John Ellington running unopposed for Justice Carol Hunstein’s seat:
Mark Shelnutt
Sack of S--t
Steve
Bruce Wayne
Nature Boy Rick Flair
Kylo Ren
Dog
Levi the Priest
Orson Wells
Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Harold D. Melton, unopposed:
No one
Nobody
Not him
John P Quick
Peter Parker
Black Panther
Mike Hostillo
Cat
Deborah The Judge
Jack Black
Big Snoop Dogg
Bobby Harris Billy Joe
Kitty Pride
Not Trump
Tom Joyner
Donald Trump
Han Solo
Jim Nabors
Da Dogg Pound Gnstas
Sampson The Judge
Dick
Georgia Court of Appeals, Judge Charlie Bethel, unopposed:
Bernie Sanders
Dione Warwivk
God
Jar Jar Binks
Buggs
Gideon the Judge
Georgia Court of Appeals, Judge Stephen Dillard, unopposed:
Me
John Quincy Adams III
Georgia Court of Appeals, Judge John Ellington, unopposed:
Elvis
Zoro
Bugs Bunny
Batman
Columbus Mayor:
None of Them
Charlie Brown
Santa
Republican
John Darr
Donald Duck
Jesus
LaRae Dixon Moore
Columbus Council, District 5:
Minnie Mouse
Rick McKnight
Ronald McDonald
Mickey Mouse
Speedy Gilstrap
Anyone Else
Peter
Charles Mashburn
Columbus Council, At-Large Post 9:
Neither
Evelyn Woodson
Muscogee County Board of Education, At-Large:
Marquette McKnight
Who Cares
Idiot 1
Bubgump
Spongebob
Sissy Doll
Someone Smarter
Columbus Council, At-Large Post 10, Special Election:
All Crooks
Other
None of the Above.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
