Bugs Bunny, Batman, Jar Jar Binks and Bruno Mars: A look at Columbus’ write-in votes

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

June 03, 2018 02:44 PM

Jesus.

That’s one name you can drop, reading through Columbus’ write-in votes from the May 22 state party primaries and local nonpartisan elections: Someone wrote in “Jesus.”

Someone always does, as if Jesus could get elected in Georgia.

Someone also wrote in “John,” and “Peter,” and “Yaweh the Father,” and “Yeshua the Son of God.”

Most of those were in the state judicial races. Down the ballot, all sorts of well-known characters showed up, but most were the usual suspects: Bugs Bunny, Batman, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa, Elvis, Shrek, SpongeBob, etc.

A few voters were into “Star Wars,” typing in sci-fi names like Han Solo, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Jar Jar Binks and Bruno Mars.

One pattern that emerged was this: Apparently some voters wrote the same name in, in every race, as the same set of names repeats. It’s a list of locals, mostly lawyers and judges: Stacey Jackson, Maureen Gottfried, John Allen, Alonzo Whitaker, etc.

That’s kind of weird, if you can imagine someone going to the touch-screen voting machine and typing in the same name in every race on the ballot.

You can imagine other names Columbus voters wrote in, but you don’t have to imagine them all, because here’s a list of the more notable, by the ballot:

Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Michael P. Boggs, unopposed:

Stacey Jackson

Bag of broken glass

Mareen gottfired

Mary Buckner

Alonzo Whitaker

Jesus

John Allen

Bruno Mars

Judge Judy

Anthony Baldwin

Shrek

Bobby Peters

Pete

Darth Vader

Harry Underwood

Yaweh the Father

Don Barney Notts

Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Britt Cagle Grant, unopposed:

Not

Pile of Dog Doo

Anyone else

John

Vegeta

Honest John

The Iron Sheikh

Chewbacca

Yeshua the Son of God

Georgia Supreme Court, Judge John Ellington running unopposed for Justice Carol Hunstein’s seat:

Mark Shelnutt

Sack of S--t

Steve

Bruce Wayne

Nature Boy Rick Flair

Kylo Ren

Dog

Levi the Priest

Orson Wells

Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Harold D. Melton, unopposed:

No one

Nobody

Not him

John P Quick

Peter Parker

Black Panther

Mike Hostillo

Cat

Deborah The Judge

Jack Black

Big Snoop Dogg

Bobby Harris Billy Joe

Kitty Pride

Not Trump

Tom Joyner

Donald Trump

Han Solo

Jim Nabors

Da Dogg Pound Gnstas

Sampson The Judge

Dick

Georgia Court of Appeals, Judge Charlie Bethel, unopposed:

Bernie Sanders

Dione Warwivk

God

Jar Jar Binks

Buggs

Gideon the Judge

Georgia Court of Appeals, Judge Stephen Dillard, unopposed:

Me

John Quincy Adams III

Georgia Court of Appeals, Judge John Ellington, unopposed:

Elvis

Zoro

Bugs Bunny

Batman

Columbus Mayor:

None of Them

Charlie Brown

Santa

Republican

John Darr

Donald Duck

Jesus

LaRae Dixon Moore

Columbus Council, District 5:

Minnie Mouse

Rick McKnight

Ronald McDonald

Mickey Mouse

Speedy Gilstrap

Anyone Else

Peter

Charles Mashburn

Columbus Council, At-Large Post 9:

Neither

Evelyn Woodson

Muscogee County Board of Education, At-Large:

Marquette McKnight

Who Cares

Idiot 1

Bubgump

Spongebob

Sissy Doll

Someone Smarter

Columbus Council, At-Large Post 10, Special Election:

All Crooks

Other

None of the Above.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508

