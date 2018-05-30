Watch as this couple realizes they both brought engagement rings to propose at the zoo

If the proposal is any indication, these two are perfect a match.
Jessa Gillaspie and Becky McCabe both went to the Memphis Zoo on Friday with a secret: They planned to propose. The zoo was the location of their first date, CBS reported, so it only made sense for the pair of lovebirds to take the next step there as well.
Both Gillaspie and McCabe said they thought they were going to be the one to surprise their bride-to-be and pop the question — but McCabe managed to do it first.
A video posted by Gillaspie on Facebook shows the pair posing for a picture before McCabe asks, "can we get a candid one?" The two turn to each other and kiss, the video shows, and McCabe whispers something to her girlfriend.
Then McCabe gets down on one knee, brings out the ring and asks her stunned girlfriend, "Will you marry me?"
She didn't get a response right away, because Gillaspie — who was squealing and shouting "Oh my God! Oh my God!" — turns around to grab her own ring that she planned to propose with. She pulls the ring out of her bag and the two passionately hug while laughing.
It's safe to say it was a "yes" from both of them.
Gillaspie shared the video on Facebook with #TheMcBabes. It has since been viewed over 800,000 times since Sunday.
"I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her!" Gillaspie wrote on Facebook. "We were both so surprised!!!! We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night.
"I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancé."
Gillaspie later said she was amazed at how quickly her video spread online.
"We had no idea this would blow up so quickly!" she wrote. "But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her. We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses. Really, you guys have no idea how much that means to us!"
The two said they hope to get married in summer 2019, according to WTHR.
It's not the first time a couple has accidentally proposed to each other on the same day.
It happened to Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade back in February as the two played Pictionary with some family.
Cade's mom Kristy had been helping her daughter plan a proposal to Monaco during a trip to Washington state, according to Buzzfeed. But then Monaco called Kristy and dropped some shocking news: She was planning to propose to Cade on the same trip as well.
Kristy told Buzzfeed that she kept the plans secret so each of the women would be shocked. She said she had "sleepless nights" making sure the women would propose on the same game night — and that she would catch it all on camera.
The video of their proposal has been viewed nearly 500,000 times on YouTube alone.
Monaco described the "perfect" moment to Buzzfeed, recalling that "I had my heart pounding thinking she must know I am going to propose."
"When I got down on one knee and proposed and she was struck mute, I figured I would give a speech and she would say yes, but instead she pulls out her own ring," she said. "I (was) laughing at the coincidence, crying tears of happiness, and unbelievably shocked that something so perfect was happening to me."
