McKoon’s ‘work’ causes him to miss photo op with Gov. Deal, local leaders

A group of Columbus business and political leaders were working their way through the state Capitol Wednesday morning for a series of recognitions and photo opportunities.
Led my Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President Brian Anderson and Chamber Board Chairman Billy Blanchard, the group stopped by Gov. Nathan Deal’s office for a quick photo.
They were then recognized on the floor of the Senate and House. The day will conclude tonight when about 50 other local leaders join the group for a reception for General Assembly members at The Depot adjacent to the Capitol.
Six of the seven members of the Columbus legislative delegation — Reps. Calvin Smyre, Richard Smith, Carolyn Hugley, Debbie Buckner and John Pezold and state Sen. Ed Harbison — joined the photo opportunity with the governor.
Noticeably absent was state Sen. Josh McKoon, a Columbus Republican who announced on Monday he will not seek re-election for his District 29 seat. McKoon, who was invited, has had a running feud with Deal and other members of Republican leadership, including House Speaker David Ralston.
McKoon was also not in the Senate chambers when the Columbus group was recognized and Tomlinson brought greetings. Harbison, a Democrat, and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle posed for photos with the local group.
McKoon said he was taking care of business.
“I was in a Republican Senate Caucus meeting discussing a proposal of mine,” he said of the photo meeting. “The meeting ran long and I had a discussion with another member after we adjourned sometime after 10. I am the only member of our delegation who is a member of the Senate Republican Caucus. Advancing good public policy sometimes means sacrificing a photo opportunity.”
He was also working when the Columbus group was in the Senate chamber. He was in Senate President Pro Tem David Shafer’s office discussing budget items, leaving the Senate chamber just before the recognitions started.
If he makes the 5:15 p.m. reception, he will likely be late, McKoon said.
“I am taping a lawmakers episode at 4:30 p.m. at GPB,” McKoon said. “It was originally supposed to be live at 7 so I would be able to make the Columbus reception. Now, I am hoping to make it back in time to stop by before it ends.”
