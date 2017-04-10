Pezold says he won’t seek re-election to Georgia House

Georgia state Rep. John Pezold of Columbus has announced he won’t seek re-election.
The District 133 representative posted this message to his Georgia State House Facebook page Monday morning:
“Since 2013 I have had the incredible honor of representing my family, friends and neighbors in the Georgia House of Representatives. After lengthy consultation with my family and friends, it is with a grateful heart that I am announcing that I have decided to not seek reelection next year. My family has been incredibly supportive during my time in office. However, with my children growing older and my professional responsibilities increasing, the time is right to step away from public office and devote my full attention to them.
“Representing you in Atlanta has been the honor of a lifetime and a responsibility I do not take lightly. When I made the decision to run in 2012, I committed to you to advocate for open, honest, transparent, and limited government. I’m proud of my fight for those causes and will continue that fight through the end of the 2018 legislative session.”
Asked in a January 2016 Ledger-Enquirer interview why he got into state politics, Pezold said he felt Georgians weren’t paying enough attention to it.
“I began to question things that went on in our government, mostly regarding transparency and how, for the most part, people either are ignorant of what goes on under the Gold Dome -- whether it's because they choose to be or whether it's because it's not covered -- but for the most part, people want to pay attention to federal politics. In the echo chamber, with Fox News on one side and MSNBC on the other side,” he said, later adding, “Look, sexy sells and demagogue issues sell. That's why you've got people like Sean Hannity just talking and talking and talking because it gets people riled up and it gets them to tune in.”
Asked whether he might run for governor or some other higher office, he said: “I would rather pass a kidney stone every day for the rest of my life, and I've passed a kidney stone before.”
