Former state Rep. Jed Harris won’t run for Columbus mayor in 2018

Jed Harris Jr., a former state representative and 2002 candidate for Columbus mayor, said Thursday he won’t run for mayor in 2018. Harris, 62, of Columbus said he decided to make the decision after supporters asked him to consider a run. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com