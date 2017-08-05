Goodwill Industries president and CEO Jane P. Seckinger dies of cancer

A battle with cancer has claimed Jane Prince Seckinger, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries Inc., the organization announced on its website.
Seckinger, the former Jane P. Nichols, had served Goodwill as president since 1999. During here tenure, she increased revenue from $3.8 million and placing 19 people in jobs to $30 million in revenue and serving about 37,420 and finding employment for 5,025 people.
“Jane was an amazing leader and friend, and a true asset to the Chattahoochee Valley and in all of the counties we serve,” said Jacki Lowe, chairman of the Goodwill Southern Rivers Board of Directors said in a statement. “She changed the whole composition of Goodwill. Her work shone in this community through the various boards and organizations she dedicated her time to, and she was respected not only locally, but internationally.”
The number of centers in place to assist people with job placement also increased from one to 12.
