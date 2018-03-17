Fraternity joins forces with Georgia Department of Human Services to help fathers

With nearly 50 percent of Columbus households led by a single parent, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has joined forces with the Georgia Department of Human Services to reach more fathers.
More than 45 Columbus residents joined state officials at Canaan Baptist Church on Saturday to talk about “Fatherhood: A Conversation on Child Support Services.” The event included a panel discussion and an opportunity for fathers to get answers to questions about services.
Marvin Broadwater Sr., a Georgia state representative for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., said he was talking to a member of the fraternity when fatherhood was mentioned as a need among area families. “One of our cardinal principals is manhood,” he said. “Once I went to the first fatherhood program, I said it needs to go statewide.”
Broadwater thought it was alarming to learn that 48.6 percent of Columbus households is run by a single parent. With help from the fraternity, he wants to reach out to small communities in Waycross, Camilla, Dublin and others to make them aware of services provided by the state.
“The ultimate goal is to help the children,” he said. “We need to touch the father in order for the father to touch the child. We want him to do his responsibilities, but we also want them to be part of the child’s life.”
Many fathers get caught in a vicious cycle. One may lose his license and shortly thereafter lose his job if employed. “If they go to jail, they go in front of the judge,” he said. “They get out of jail and they can’t get a job. What do they do?”
Kiska Dennis-Gear, a fatherhood supervisor in the Georgia Division of Child Support Services, said the state can help provide noncustodial parents who are unemployed with employment opportunities or resources which would make them more employable. Short-term programs range from 90 days to no more than six months.
The training may include welding classes, getting a commercial driver’s license or attending technical school courses to assist in employment.
“What we look at in this partnership is an opportunity to open the floor for discussion and explain services,” Dennis-Gear said. “It’s a welcoming opportunity to do that.”
After attending an orientation, a person would be provided with details of the programs and expectations. “He would have the option to decide if he would want to participate,” she said.
A fatherhood celebration is set for 10 a.m. April 28, 2018 at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Center, 5201 Warm Springs. For information about the program, call 1-844-694-2347 (select options 1, 2 and 3) or go to the fatherhood link at dcss.dhs.ga.gov
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
