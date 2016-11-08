Ledger-Enquirer projects Hardman win in Superior Court clerk race

Ann Hardman, a local minister and newcomer to the political arena, is the new Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk.
With 11 out of 26 precincts reporting, Hardman was leading 8,968 to 554 in her race against write-in candidate Mike Garner early Tuesday night.
Hardman is chief executive officer of three ministries based in Columbus and in her hometown of Asheville, N.C. She beat incumbent Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce 60 to 40 in a May primary.
Garner, a local criminal defense lawyer, challenged Hardman, touting his 40 years practicing law in Columbus.
In some precincts, Hardman’s advantage was overwhelming. At Rothschild Middle School, 1136 Hunt Ave., Hardman had 1,259 to just 10 write-ins. At Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4400 Cusseta Road, Hardman had 1,231, with only 17 write-in votes recorded. At the Psalmond Road Recreation Center, 6500 Psalmond Road, the Democrat had 1,222 votes. The write-ins were 85.
Garner entered the race after the primary. He had hoped to run as an Independent, but he ran out of time to collect 5,000 signatures. A lawsuit that he filed challenging the constitutionality of the signature requirement was thrown out because the deadline for signatures passed before a hearing could be scheduled.
