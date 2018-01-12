Alabama declares public health emergency as hospitals flood with flu patients

Veteran actor to sign book that explores life and "mystery that is God"

Stephen Tobolowsky, whose extensive filmography includes "Mississippi Burning," Groundhog Day" and "Seinfeld," based his book "My Adventures with God" on the premise that "our lives follow the template of the Old Testament." With humor, introspection and stories from his life, Tobolowsky explores "the miracle of who we are and who we become." He will sign books at the Springer Opera House Friday, Jan 12, from 5:30-7pm at the McClure Theater