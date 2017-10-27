Do gun laws reduce gun homicide rates?

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch

Barbecue and historic preservation were on the lunch menu Thursday when Historic Columbus showed off a restoration project in Columbus' Waverly Terrace Historic District. The Preservation Pick-Up event featured lunch from Clearview BBQ and the opportunity to tour the project, a house at 2909 10th Avenue that the Historic Columbus Foundation purchased earlier this year following a devastating fire. Historic Columbus is currently stabilizing the circa 1915 house and hope to find a purchaser who will fully restore the property. Here's a quick look at the current status of the restoration.