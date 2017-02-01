Trent Kelley fulfills dream, agrees to go to Auburn as a walk-on

Central offensive lineman Trent Kelley had plenty of offers going into National Signing Day. In the end, Kelley went with the option that meant the most to him.
Kelley accepted a preferred walk-on role with the Auburn Tigers on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman now gets a chance to suit up for the team he grew up rooting for and work toward one day receiving a scholarship.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to Auburn,” Kelley said. “My aunt went to Auburn, and I lived in Opelika, which is right next to Auburn. It’s just a good school.”
Central head coach Jamey DuBose detailed how Kelley received the walk-on opportunity. Kelley had voiced his interest in going to Auburn despite not having a scholarship offer, so DuBose made some calls and got in touch with the Tigers coaching staff. After the coaches want Trent’s film, they were convinced the Red Devils lineman showed enough potential to be worth bringing in.
The moment when DuBose received the good news was one the veteran head coach won’t soon forget.
“Having the opportunity to call his dad and tell his dad that Auburn was going to give him that opportunity, I wish you could have been on the phone call,” DuBose said. “The day that we told them that is why I do this job.”
Kelley said he’s most looking forward to getting on the Tigers team and be able to work. Kelley, who also plans to study engineering at Auburn, sounded more than up to the task of proving himself on the practice film and with the coaches to strive toward one day receiving a scholarship for his efforts.
Judging from his high school coach’s reaction, Kelley is more than up for the task.
“He’s a tremendous offensive lineman,” DuBose said. “He’s excited to be a part of their program and to play, and I’m excited they’re going to give him that opportunity also.”
With his path now set to a familiar place, Kelley’s next steps will be to settle in at Auburn. His status as an offensive lineman trying to prove himself will no doubt be a tremendous one, but he’s shown over his high school career that he can handle challenges.
The one he’s set to face daily at Auburn is by far the biggest, but for Kelley, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s a good feeling, knowing that I have a chance to try and earn a scholarship there,” Kelley said.
Comments