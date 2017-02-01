Smiths Station’s Mack signs with Auburn; 9 other athletes sign letters of intent

An Alabama state champion in the 400-meter dash, Smiths Station High School’s Myra Mack has signed a letter-of-intent to run track at Auburn University.
Last May at the AHSAA Class 7A state meet in Gulf Shores, Ala., Mack set a state record with a time of 55.54 seconds.
She was one on 10 Smiths Station athletes signing a letter of intent on Wednesday. None were football players.
Mack said she is thrilled to continue her education in the Southeastern Conference. Of the schools offering her a scholarship, Auburn was the favorite by far.
“I love Auburn,” said the former long jumper. “ I am a big football fan. War Eagle.”
She said she loves to run. “It makes me feel free,” she said.
Among the other athletes signing at a ceremony in the school gym was Airen Brooks, who will play basketball at Columbus State University.
“I wanted to stay close to home,” the 6-foot-5 Brooks said.
He said he plays a lot of different positions at Smiths Station but likely will be a small foward at CSU.
Two Smiths Station wrestlers — Kaleb Fontenot and Austin Phillips — signed with Huntingdon College.
Fontenont was 34-6 in the 145-pound class and Phillips was 42-2 at 195.
Three volleyball players from a team that won the Area 6 tournament signed: Kennedy Watford to Wallace State CC in Hanceville, Rebekah Derdoski to Huntingdon College and Kalysia Bates at Charleston Southern.
Softball pitcher Savannah Bussey is going to Chattahoochee Valley Community College. She is one of three softball players who signed. The others are outfielder Gabie Lefranc going to Birmingham Southern and shortstop Abigail Webb going to Anderson University.
