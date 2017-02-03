Columbus soccer player GiGi Schorr signs with Alabama

4:54 Northside athletes discuss their signing ceremony Pause

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

3:55 Ryland Harrelson of TSYS addresses the Health Means Business forum

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:06 Oxbow Meadows uses old Christmas trees to rebuild fish habitats