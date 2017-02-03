Columbus soccer player GiGi Schorr signs with Alabama

As deep as the dividing line between Auburn and Alabama fans can be, there are people who switch sides in the rivalry. Columbus soccer player GiGi Schorr is now officially one of them.
Schorr signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to play soccer at Alabama. With her family, friends and classmates watching in Columbus’ auditorium, Schorr secured her future alongside five of her Columbus teammates as well as AJ Yerkes from the Blue Devils’ boys team.
Schorr explained the circumstances that took a dedicated Tigers fan to sign with the Crimson Tide. Her club coach urged her to consider Alabama during her junior year, and soon thereafter she visited Tuscaloosa.
“About two years ago, I was not even looking at Alabama,” Schorr said. “I was an Auburn fan. It was not even on my radar. Right when I set foot on the campus and saw everything, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”
Schorr verbally committed to Alabama last year, which left Friday’s signing nothing but a formality. Still, sending in the paperwork and finalizing her plans to play with the Crimson Tide brought a lot of relief.
“The stress is just off my shoulders,” Schorr said. “It’s just a great feeling.”
Schorr raved after the Crimson Tide’s coaches and the campus, which she said influenced her in her decision. She said she’s already met her future teammates and is excited to settle in and make their connections even stronger. She also pointed out that the soccer team uses Alabama’s luxurious weight room, which is just another added bonus of going to Auburn’s biggest rival.
When the subject of swapping sides of the Auburn-Alabama rivalry came up, Schorr said there really was no hesitation on her side.
“It was surprisingly really easy,” Schorr said. “It probably shouldn’t be that easy, but it was.”
Schorr said her main objective now is to show up to Alabama in shape, a message her coaches have already given her. With her future now set, she also complimented the other six soccer players from her Columbus that signed, saying she enjoyed growing up together and getting to know each of them.
The dream of playing soccer at the Division-I level is quickly approaching for Schorr. It may not be in the blue and orange she might have onced dream of, but for Schorr, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“This is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Schorr said. “I’m super excited, and I’ve been blessed to be playing with such talented girls in the past. They’ve really prepared me.”
Columbus had seven soccer players sign on Friday. They are:
Sara Nell Beach, Evangel College
Savannah Bridges, Huntingdon College
Madeline Goodfellow, Columbus State
Abigail Marmito, Emmanuel College
Kimberly Mary, Columbus State
GiGi Schorr, Alabama
A.J. Yerkes, West Point
