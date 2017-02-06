Hardaway’s Mykel Page, Chandler Griggs participate in signing day

Hardaway baseball player Mykel Page said he and teammate Chandler Griggs are like brothers after playing together for several years. On Monday, the duo got to share the stage as they celebrated their next steps in life.
Page and Griggs signed their letters of intent in a ceremony in Hardaway’s auditorium on Monday. Page is headed to Alabama Southern Community College in Monroeville, Alabama, while Griggs will attend Andrews College in Cuthbert, Georgia.
“It’s crazy,” Page said. “I’ve been dreaming about this all my life. To see it happening today is special.”
Page and Griggs have been major contributors for the Hawks and look to replicate their past production in their senior seasons.
Griggs pitched 39 innings for Hardaway in 2016, winning three games while posting 28 strikeouts and a 3.23 ERA. Page pitched as well, grabbing three wins of his own while leading the team in strikeouts, earned runs and earned run average. Page was just as handy at the plate, leading the team in triples, home runs, walks and batting average.
“It’s always an honor anytime you send guys to college, whether it’s to play baseball or not,” Hardaway baseball coach Chris Gilstrap said. “If baseball can pay for it, it’s even better. We’re very proud and very lucky to have guys capable of going (to play in college).”
Page plans to play shortstop and pitch at Alabama Southern. He said the education that the school offered was in his best interest and was an important factor in his decision. He explained the school’s three-hour distance from Columbus is something that excites him, as it will force him to grow up and handle life on his own.
Griggs echoed Page’s words on making his decision on college, saying Andrews College’s education and overall size had a major influence on his decision.
“You’re not a number there,” Griggs said. “The baseball team is so open and inviting there.”
Griggs anticipates pitching and playing third base for the Fighting Tigers. He said he plans to take advantage of how the school is only about an hour away from home and come by from time to time for laundry and meals.
On a more serious note, Griggs emphasized how much the opportunity to play college baseball meant to him.
“Not many people make it out of high school and play college baseball.” Griggs said. “To be one of those who did make it out is definitely a blessing.”
Like Griggs, Page is excited about what he has lined up next.
“The journey’s not over now,” Page said. “I’m just going to keep pushing it.”
