Glenwood Lady Gators capture Class AAA state championship

Montgomery, Al. – Last year Glenwood was one game short of taking home an AISA girls championship. This year, the Lady Gators successfully took that next step.
The Lady Gators captured the state title on Monday by defeating Lee Scott Academy, 56-43, in the Class AAA championship at the Montgomery Multiplex gym.
“It is hard to beat a team four times in one year. They get familiar with what you do on offense and defense and it gets harder and harder,” Glenwood head coach Julie Humphries said.
“Lee Scott threw everything they had at us which is exactly what we knew they would do. We got off to a good start in the first and built on that,” Humphries added.
Daija Jones was the leading scorer for Glenwood with 19 point, 13 of those coming at the foul stripe as Lee Scott fouled to put Glenwood at the line. Audrey Crowe had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Quam Holden added 15 more.
Jones and Crowe made the all-tournament team. Although Whitley Anderson only had three points in the game, she was named MVP for the tournament. Lee Scott’s Claudia Tucker led the Lady Warriors with 16 and was also on the all-tournament team along with Jamey Joseph who added 10 to the total.
“We had a real battle against Springwood in the semifinals and then Lee Scott in the final. It was fitting that it was No. 1 versus No. 2 for the championship,” Humphries said.
Glenwood had a 28-1 record for the year and Lee Scott finished the year at 26-4, all four losses at the hands of the Lady Gators.
“I said at the first of the year this was probably the best team I have ever had and they came through,” Humphries said. “I am just proud of all the girls and their effort. They left it all out on the floor.”
