Columbus swim team posts strong outing at 2016-2017 state meet

Columbus swim coach Karen Waters couldn’t contain herself at the state swim meet held at Georgia Tech over the weekend.
After Columbus’ Allie Murphy, Kylie Davenport, Kaleigh Feger and Ashlyn Steinbach finished third in the 200-yard free relay finals, Waters and assistant coach Amanda Eckenrode screamed with delight as the four girls reached the podium. The coaches’ reactions drew some odd stares from onlookers, including those from Westminster High School.
A podium appearance is nothing out of the ordinary for Westminster, so Waters contained herself enough to tell its team members that they would have to forgive her.
“I said, ‘This is the first time we’ve been on the podium for 30 years,’” Waters said. “Then they were all happy for us and congratulating us.”
Waters had plenty to celebrate throughout the three-day Swimming & Diving State Championships.
Columbus’ girls finished fifth among Class 1A-5A schools, which Waters said was the highest placing of a team outside of the Atlanta area in decades. The boys team featured impressive showings from Chase Parker, who registered the most points ever scored by a Columbus male, and freshman Fabrizzio Orderique, who finished 20th in the finals of the 200 freestyle and 12th in the 500 freestyle.
Waters said she entered the meet wishing for a top-10 finish from her girls, but their efforts helped them top even that lofty goal. Steinbach delivered in the 100 breaststroke finals, rallying from a slow start to the race to finish a close third.
Steinbach’s finish resulted in Columbus’ first individual podium appearance in 30 years.
“Ashlyn has just been fighting for the past years to keep getting up there,” Waters said. “For her to get third was incredible. She went out and was like fifth or sixth after the first 50. She just fought back and almost pulled it out for first.”
Parker, meanwhile, had a strong showing of his own. The junior built on the first two state meets of his career by finishing sixth in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
That performance has Waters anticipating big things from Parker come this time next year.
“We were looking to see who was above him, and I know in the 500 it was all seniors except for one junior,” Waters said. “He has an incredible chance to win both events next year.”
Waters was candid about her team’s showing. She said that no one expects Columbus to be a contender at the state level since the school does not have its own pool on campus like many of its competitors. A record-setting swimmer herself at Columbus from 1984 to 1986, Waters said her swimmers’ achievements mean more to her than anything she ever accomplished in the pool.
“I get twice as nervous for them as they probably do,” Waters said. “The last couple of relays, I was barely watching because I was so nervous and excited for them. I can’t really even put it into words how proud I am.”
RESULTS
Boys team members: Thomas Flowers, Austin Hightower, Cole Holmes, Jonathan Oravic, Fabrizzio Orderique, Chase Parker, Sultan Sayedzada, and Matthew Wacter. The team placed 26th.
Swimmers making finals:
Fabrizzio Orderique – 20th 200 Free, 12th 500 Free
Chase Parker – 8th 200 Free, 6th 500 Free
J. Oravic, C. Holmes, F. Orderique, C. Parker – 20th 200 Free Relay
Girls team members: Tori Abeyta, Lindsey Conroy, Kylie Davenport, Kaleigh Feger, Nyssa Goodroe, Katie Jordan, Katheryn Livingston, Allie Murphy, Madigan Starr, and Ashlyn Steinbach. The team placed fifth.
Swimmers making finals:
Lindsey Conroy – 17th 200 IM, 20th 100 Breast
Kaleigh Feger – 19th 50 Free
Nyssa Goodroe – 17th 500 Free
Katie Jordan – 14th 500 Free
Allie Murphy – 18th 200 Free, 17th 100 Free
Madigan Starr – 7th 200 IM, 12th 100 Back
Ashlyn Steinbach – 3rd 100 Breast
M. Starr, L. Conroy, K. Davenport, K. Feger – 7th 200 Medley Relay
A. Murphy, K. Davenport, K. Feger, A. Steinbach – 3rd 200 Free Relay
A. Murphy, L. Conroy, M. Starr, A. Steinbach – 5th 200 Free Relay
