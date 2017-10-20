Harris County blows out Veterans thanks to big night from backs

While no confetti fell from the Hamilton sky Friday night, the Harris County Tigers won the game they deemed their Super Bowl.
Harris County (4-4, 1-1) dominated Veterans (2-7, 0-3) 35-7 to clinch its first playoff berth since 2014. The win was fueled primarily by running backs A.K. Wortham and Cal’von Harris, who combined for three first-half touchdowns.
“I’m excited about the way we played tonight,” Harris County head coach Zac Howard said. “We put a lot on them this week, offensively and defensively. They took the coaching and worked on it, and we were able to execute all the new stuff.”
Howard described his two running backs in boxing terms. Wortham’s running style is like a boxer consistently wearing on his opponent’s ribs, landing hit after hit to wear him down. Harris, meanwhile, is the knockout punch that leaves the recipient looking for the exit.
Wortham was hard to stop in the first quarter, scoring on a 3-yard run and a 1-yard carry, respectively. He finished the night with 11 carries for 72 yards and those two scores.
Harris, true to his form, landed the punch that left the Warhawks down for the count.
With Harris County leading 14-0, Harris prepared to field a punt with 6:26 remaining in the second quarter. After initially bobbling the ball, Harris found his blockers to his right and weaved his way forward. Harris scored on a 60-yard return that gave Harris County a three-touchdown lead in the second quarter.
“I looked up, and I saw the hole,” said Harris, who finished with 20 carries and 110 rushing yards. “I just went straight up in it and took it to the end zone.”
Quarterback Davion Mahone added the Tigers’ last touchdown of the first half when he found Jason Whearley on a 13-yard pitch-and-catch with 1:03 left until halftime.
Mahone threw another touchdown — this one a 6-yard pass to Davis Day — with 5:38 remaining in the third.
Howard let his players celebrate the moment in the postgame, but he reminded his players there was plenty work remaining. The victory over Veterans clinched at least the fourth seed in Region 1-5A, but victories against Bainbridge and Thomas County Central could help Harris County land an even better spot.
And based on the win over the Warhawks, Howard likes his team’s chances.
“We’re almost at the top of that mountain,” Howard said.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
