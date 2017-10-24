Officials flub safety call in Hardaway’s loss to Americus-Sumter

The ruling of a safety in Thursday’s region matchup with Americus-Sumter and Hardaway was incorrect, according to the GHSA’s rules.
Hardaway cornerback Jakhari Thomas was tackled in the end zone after making an interception in the end zone with 9:15 left in the first quarter of the Region 1-4A showdown. The officials ruled the play was a safety for Americus-Sumter, which gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead and possession after the ensuing kick.
GHSA associate director Tommy Whittle explained the circumstances under which Thomas’ play should have resulted in two points for the Panthers.
“The only way they could have called it like they called it was if he intercepted it, he crossed the plane and then he went back on his own momentum instead of somebody knocking him back in,” Whittle said.
Columbus Football Officials Association executive secretary Ben Elder reiterated Whittle’s explanation.
“The rule says if a person catches the ball in the end zone, runs around in the end zone and stays in the end zone, it’s a touchback,” Elder said. “He can run around (in the end zone) all day; as long as he don’t come out, then it’s a touchback.”
Video of the play clearly shows Thomas did not leave and re-enter the end zone. However, the Panthers got the ball back and scored two minutes later to take a 16-0 lead.
The Hawks trailed Americus-Sumter 29-7 before roaring back to life in the second half, eventually cutting the Panthers’ lead to 42-33 with 11:18 to go in the fourth quarter. Americus-Sumter held off Hardaway to win the game 55-41.
Alvin Howard was the officiating crew’s referee. As his assignment dictates, he did not have a visual on the play and left the call up to two officials, who he referred to as “Mr. Green and Mr. Williams.” Howard declined to give the official’s first names, and Elder did not return calls seeking the information.
“My responsibility is on the quarterback throughout the play,” Howard said. “I think (Green and Williams) did the right thing by converging with each other, and they came to that decision on the radio. I didn’t see what happened, who did what or anything. I just trust my officials.”
For Thomas, it was an odd turn of events. He came into the game for a Hawks’ defense which needed a stand as Americus-Sumter led 7-0. It seemed like Hardaway got just what it needed when Thomas fought for the ball in the back of the end zone and secured it.
“I saw the quarterback’s eyes go to the corner route, so I turned toward it,” Thomas said. “He threw the ball to the corner and I made a play on the ball in the end zone. As I caught it, I tried to make a run, but as soon as I did I got tackled in the end zone.”
Thomas returned to the Hardaway sideline excited after thinking he had given his team the ball back. That excitement turned to confusion when he realized the safety ruling.
“It was a weird call,” Thomas said.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
