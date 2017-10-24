Officials flub safety call in Hardaway’s loss to Americus-Sumter

1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Pause

2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

0:24 Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue

1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

1:30 White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House