Justyn Ross puts on a show as Central advances to semis

The Lee-Montgomery Generals learned once again there’s simply no way to cover Central wide receiver Justyn Ross.
Ross was outstanding for Central (10-0) in its second round playoff game, making three highlight reel-worthy plays in the Red Devils’ 42-14 victory over Lee (7-4). He finished the contest with four receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Devils advance to the Class 7A semifinals for the third straight year.
“Justyn has nights where he looks at me, and it’s just time to get him the ball,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “That’s what it was tonight. He wanted it, he felt good and we just got it to him. They gave us a lot of single coverage — things we haven’t gotten a lot — and we took advantage of that.”
Ross reeled in the first touchdown of the game on a slant route that he turned into a 34-yard score with 9:12 to go in the first quarter. After quarterback Peter Parrish made it 14-0 with a 62-yard touchdown throw to Derrick Moore, Ross was at it again, faking out his would-be defender and darting to the end zone to catch a 20-yard pass.
The second Parrish-to-Ross touchdown throw left Central leading 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“It was a double-move play, so I had to bait him up and get him on the first move,” Ross said. “Then I just had to come out of my break.”
The Generals got on the board with Tedarrian Murray’s 45-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Lee momentum was short lived. It was completely extinguished with 56 seconds to go before halftime, when Ross made another ridiculous play.
With Central operating in the Lee red zone, Ross took off toward the end zone with a General defensive back playing tight coverage. Despite the defender shadowing him, Ross reached up with one hand and made what’s becoming a routine catch for him, this time resulting in a 7-yard touchdown reception.
“I gave him a move to the inside and then went back out. He had my whole left side, and I didn’t have nothing but my right arm,” Ross said. “If the ball is in the air and I have a chance, I’m going to make the play.”
After the touchdown, the Lee coaches in the press box were screaming in disbelief, likely because it was the second time this season Ross had made a one-handed touchdown reception against the Generals. Ross’ final score of the evening helped Central head to the locker room with a 28-7 advantage.
Though Ross was the star of the show, his quarterback was no slouch either.
Parrish threw four touchdown passes in the first half then added a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 9:45 to go in the third quarter. He was 7-of-12 passing for 182 yards with four scores and one interception. He also had 8 carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.
As a result of the second round win, Central will host McGill-Toolen on Friday. The Red Devils are all too familiar with the Yellow Jackets, which have beaten them in back-to-back semifinal appearances.
DuBose said not much needs to be said in the upcoming days. The Central players understand that McGill-Toolen has ruined their championship dreams for two straight years, and the 12-0 Yellow Jackets are just as dangerous this year.
The problem for McGill-Toolen is it will have to deal with the state’s top player coming off of one of his best games this season. And for added difficulty, he’s got payback on his mind.
“We’re seeking revenge for the last two years,” Ross said. “They’re going to get it this time.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
