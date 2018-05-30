Report indicates this Mississippi State player has most to lose from Ole Miss scandal

In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, Brookhaven High School football player Leo Lewis announces his decision to attend Mississippi State during a signing day event at the school in Brookhaven, Miss. Mississippi State players Lewis and Kobe Jones have, according to court documents, told the NCAA they received free merchandise from a clothing store while on recruiting trips to Ole Miss, something that would violate NCAA rules. They did so after being granted limited immunity by the NCAA, which protects them from being declared ineligible for wrongdoing as long as they told the truth. Joe Ellis The Clarion-Ledger via AP