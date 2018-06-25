The quarterback of this SEC West team gave some advice to LSU transfer Joe Burrow

In May, former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow was the talk of college football when he transferred to LSU. As the season approaches, an SEC quarterback who can relate to Burrow’s situation offered some advice.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham knows the challenge of transferring to an SEC team, having joined the Tigers last year after stops at Baylor and McLennan Community College. Stidham’s first season at Auburn was a success, as he threw for 3,158 yards and led the Tigers to 10 victories.

Speaking to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday, Stidham gave Burrow some advice for his first season at LSU.

“I don't know how it was up north, but people down south love their football. That's No. 1,” Stidham said, according to AL.com. “No. 2, the SEC, it's a lot of fun. It's a grind. Every single week, you've got to be on your game. There's no cupcake teams in our league. You're going to get somebody's best every single week, so you've got to be physically and mentally prepared for those types of games and situations.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Stidham learned the hard way at times how tough playing in the SEC can be. The Auburn offensive line allowed 36 sacks in 2017, and after the season Stidham had surgery on his nonthrowing shoulder.

“When you’re playing LSU, Bama, Georgia, [Texas] A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State every single week, it takes a toll on your body,” Stidham said. “It’s a grind, but that’s what makes it fun.”

Burrow, meanwhile, steps in as one of four options in a quarterback competition at LSU. At the end of May, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron explained that the race remains wide open for the rising junior.

"He [Burrow] is going to just jump in the race," Orgeron said, according to 247Sports. "He’s going to have an opportunity to earn it just like everybody else. You have to fill spots on your roster where there's holes. Every one of those guys filled a need on our roster. You know, we didn't sign a quarterback last recruiting year, so this helps us. This is just like we signed a quarterback."