Lady Cougars win regional; on to NCAA Div. II quarterfinals

“O-H-I-O; Ohio.”
That was the chant from the Columbus State University cheerleaders in a raucous Lumpkin Center on Monday night as the Lady Cougar basketball team punched their ticket from Columbus, Ga. to Columbus, Ohio, defeating Lincoln Memorial 86-75 before an energized crowd of over 1,700.
Columbus State will play starting next Tuesday in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the semifinals the following day. The championship game will be played next Saturday, Mar. 24 at 7 p.m.
With a few Lady Cougars battling the flu, the usual suspects of junior Alexis Carter and senior Ashley Asouzu led CSU in the scoring department with 25 and 18 points, respectively. Senior guard Keyrra Gillespie joined them in double digits with 11 points.
Carter scored 10 of her game-high 25 in the fourth quarter. She was also 4 of 9 from the three-point line and also finished with 14 rebounds.
The final frame was a period that saw CSU take a lead as big as 17 before head coach Anita Howard emptied her bench with 2:03 remaining in the game. The mass substitution allowed Carter, Asouzu, Gillespie, and senior Britteny Tatum to receive a much-deserved round of applause from the Lady Cougar faithful.
Lincoln Memorial held an 8-5 lead midway through the first quarter before a Tatiana Wayne three-pointer tied the game. The Lady Cougars never trailed after that point.
Senior Gabby Williams, who was visibly fighting the flu during Monday’s game, started the game but finished with just two points in nine minutes of play. Williams was named to the Southeast Regional All-Tournament Team, however, as she scored 19 in the team’s Friday night win over Anderson and added 15 on Saturday night against Lander.
Williams was also joined by Asouzu and Carter on the All-Tournament Team.
