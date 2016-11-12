Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway doesn’t dress for Georgia game

The SEC’s leading rusher won’t play Saturday.
Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway didn’t dress out for his team’s showdown against Georgia at Sanford Stadium.
Coach Gus Malzahn said during his Tiger Talk radio appearance Pettway would travel to Athens, but was questionable for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Pettway suffered a leg injury late in the game against Vanderbilt. After the game, Malzahn said the running back “pulled something.” He didn’t offer any additional details throughout the week.
Auburn coaches offered conflicting reports about Pettway’s status throughout the week. According to offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, Pettway participated in Wednesday’s practice, but Malzahn contradicted the update on his radio show claiming the running back spent the entire week in the trainer’s room.
The sophomore walked around Auburn’s side of the field during the pregame warmups Saturday dressed in sweats. Pettway chatted with teammates and cheered his teammates on.
Auburn’s official Twitter account tweeted out the starting lineup with Kerryon Johnson at running back. Johnson is fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against Mississippi State on Oct. 8.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments