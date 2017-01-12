War Eagle Extra

January 12, 2017 3:39 AM

Rhett Lashlee’s departure echoes Dameyune Craig’s decision a year ago

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee wanted to run his own offense.

The now former Tigers assistant explained his decision to leave for the same position at UConn to the program’s website late Wednesday night.

Lashlee also spoke with SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic. According to Cubelic, Lashlee expressed a desire to “further develop as a coach.”

The comments are similar to the ones former Auburn wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig made after leaving the program last year for the same position at LSU.

“My decision to make this career move is in no way a reflection of Auburn or the Auburn family,” Craig said in a statement. “It is strictly a professional decision. It's about growing as a coach and, hopefully, one day becoming a head coach.”

For Craig, the move came with a small salary bump from $500,000 to $550,000 plus incentives.

Lashlee’s decision comes with a significant pay cut according to reports, which detail the offensive coordinator’s new contract as a three-year deal with an annual salary of $350,000.

The 33-year-old former signed a three-year extension in 2015 worth $600,000 a year.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

