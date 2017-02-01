Jarrett Stidham speaks: ‘I’m really itching to get back out there’

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham return to the field in December was all too brief.
Stidham participated in the team’s final bowl practices on campus for the Sugar Bowl.
Coach Gus Malzahn said Stidham and freshman early enrollees Malcolm Askew and K.J. Britt “didn’t do much” during the practices, but the work made Stidham eager for more reps.
“It feels good to finally get back into the system of being with a team,” Stidham said during Auburn’s national signing day broadcast. “I love it here. I'm glad to be here with these guys and my other teammates. I'm ready to go, ready to compete.”
Stidham did the interview alongside Sean White and John Franklin III, two of the quarterbacks he will be competing with when spring practice opens on Feb. 28.
The high profile Baylor transfer sat out last year attending McLennan Community College in the fall, but didn’t play football.
Auburn quickly emerged as the favorite to land the quarterback. The Texas native briefly discussed going through the recruiting process for a second time Wednesday morning.
“Once I decided to transfer from Baylor, I had my eyes on a few different schools,” Stidham said. “Auburn was kind of the main one that came at me the hardest, along with Texas A&M and Florida. I just felt at home here. I just rolled with it, and, sure enough, it's been the right decision. “
Stidham said the most challenging aspect of the process was the extended period of time away from the football field. The quarterback played in 10 games as a true freshman at Baylor where he threw for 1,265 yards (75 of 109 passing) with 12 touchdowns.
“It was tough,” Stidham said. “Every Saturday, I'm sitting there watching game after game and thinking, 'Man, I should really be playing right now.' It was tough to be out of the game, but it's God's plan. I'm thankful that I did it, and I'm really itching to get back out there.”
