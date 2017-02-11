Auburn adds Larry Porter as tight ends, h-backs coach

Auburn announced Larry Porter as their new tight ends and h-backs coach Saturday. Porter also inherits the title of recruiting coordinator.
Porter replaces Scott Fountain, who was relieved of his on-field coaching responsibility earlier in the week.
“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for giving me and my family the opportunity to be a part of the Auburn family,” Porter said in a statement. “He has assembled a great staff and has all of the pieces to pursue a championship. Auburn has a great football tradition and I can't wait to get started. War Eagle!”
The news was first reported by 247’s Ryan Bartow.
Porter is coming off a three-year stint at North Carolina where he was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach. The Tar Heels’ rushing offense finished 18th in the country in 2015 averaging 224.4 yard per game, the highest average per game since 1994.
“Larry is a true professional and will be a great addition to our staff,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He is an outstanding coach with a very good history of player development and is one of the top recruiters in the country.”
Porter has nearly 20 years of Division 1 coaching experience including a successful run coaching running backs for Les Miles at LSU. Rivals named Porter its National Recruiter of the Year twice during his five years in Baton Rouge (2007 and 2009).
The former Memphis running back returned to his alma mater as the program’s head coach in 2010 going 3-21 in two seasons.
Porter’s resume also includes stops at Tennessee-Martin, Arkansas State, Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Texas.
