Auburn opens spring practice with lengthy list of injured players

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s list of injury updates Tuesday was a long one.
Quarterback Sean White is still recovering from the broken forearm he suffered in the Sugar Bowl. Malzahn didn’t rule out White for the entire camp, but didn’t sound optimistic about him being 100 percent before summer workouts.
“Sean is going to have a hard time going through spring,” Malzahn said.
White said he wanted to be “ready to go” for spring in a brief on-camera appearance during Auburn’s in-house signing day program, but Malzahn downplayed those comments — a stance he reiterated Tuesday.
“We are going to see, he’s done a few things with the trainers and he’s tried to throw some things,” Malzahn said. “We are going to make sure we are smart. The thing about Sean is we have a lot of information about him.”
While the other quarterbacks compete for the starting spot, White will be relegated to a spectator.
“We are going to make sure he’s healthy before he gets rolling,” Malzhan said. “He’ll stay right there with Chip to make sure he doesn’t miss anything.”
Malzahn also pledged caution with other players returning rehabbing injuries including Jayvaughn Myers (knee), Jamel Dean (knee) and Jaunta’vius Johnson (knee).
The three defenders won’t participate in spring practice.
True freshman linebacker K.J. Britt will join them on the sidelines after undergoing an undisclosed procedure on his knee. Britt, one of seven early enrollees, participated in a handful of on campus Sugar Bowl practices in December.
“Most of these guys we feel like they will be full speed for summer workouts,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn also announced wide receiver Darius Slayton will miss the first two weeks of spring practice as he recovers from hernia surgery. Slayton finished second on the team in receiving last year with 15 catches for 292 yards with one touchdown.
Slayton is expected back after Auburn returns from spring break on March 21.
Fellow wide receiver Kyle Davis will miss a similar amount of time as he deal with what Malzahn described as “personal issues.”
“He should be back here in the next week or two, he’s part of the team, he’s just taking care of some personal business,” Malzahn said.
