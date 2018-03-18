Former Auburn coach throws shade at Tigers during second round loss

Auburn’s 84-53 loss to Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday was hardly an enjoyable experience for Auburn onlookers, but the team’s former coach seemed to get a good laugh out of it.
Tony Barbee, who was the Auburn head coach from 2010 to 2014, tweeted a crying-while-laughing emoji during Clemson’s blowout victory. The loss for Auburn ended the team’s first NCAA Tournament run since 2003 and left Auburn with a 26-8 record in the 2017-2018 season.
Barbee went 49-75 and never led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament. He is now in his third season as an assistant at Kentucky, which has already clinched a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
