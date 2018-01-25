Alabama head coach Nick Saban makes his rounds through Chattahoochee Valley

With the time until National Signing Day ticking away, Alabama head coach Nick Saban hit the trail Thursday and came through the Chattahoochee Valley area.
Saban and new Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley made several stops on the eastern side of the state, including at Lannett High School, Glenwood School and Central High School.
RTR!! Saban visits Champions Drive! #cheesing pic.twitter.com/nDu2KC9S0n— Krisse Story (@krisse_story) January 25, 2018
The stop at Central was likely to touch base with five-star wide receiver Justyn Ross. The Crimson Tide are among Ross’ finalists, joined by Auburn, Clemson and Florida. Ross was in Tuscaloosa Saturday when the Crimson Tide held their national championship parade.
Never miss a local story.
Ross will make his final decision on Feb. 7.
Alabama ... pic.twitter.com/5gbkx3FJQF— Justyn Ross . (@_Jross5) January 22, 2018
Saban’s arrival to the area Thursday comes two days after Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stopped in Columbus.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments