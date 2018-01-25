Recruiting Roundup: Action intensifies in lead up to Signing Day

We’re now less than two weeks from the 2018 National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 7. Predictably, recruiting has heated up for athletes across the Bi-City area as a result. Here’s our latest updates.
Football
Central wide receiver Justyn Ross was in Tuscaloosa Saturday when Alabama had its national championship parade. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was in Phenix City on Thursday, reportedly making stops at Central as well as Glenwood. The five-star will make his decision on Feb. 7, choosing between the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Clemson and Florida.
Northside linebacker Caleb Johnson got a special visit Tuesday when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart came to Northside via his helicopter. Johnson visited Georgia on Jan. 15 then visited Florida last weekend. The three-star is set to visit Auburn next weekend and will make his final decision on National Signing Day.
Kirby Smart just landed his helicopter in the middle of our practice field... When I say it’s lit I’m not playing !!! Go Pats !! #NHSFB #EverydayWeWin pic.twitter.com/WeDkKr5BVz— Coach Bennett (@T_dot_Bennett) January 23, 2018
Central safety MJ Woods has committed to East Tennessee State. Woods had 40 tackles, 5 pass break-ups and 1 interception in his senior season.
Hardaway wide receiver/defensive back Jakhari Thomas has committed to Highland Community College in Highland, Kan. Thomas recorded 35 receptions for 524 yards and 6 touchdowns in his senior season. On the other side of the ball, Thomas had 10 tackles and 2 interceptions.
Hardaway outside linebacker AJ Dunham has also committed to Highland Community College. Dunham had 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in 2017.
Harris County running back Cal’von Harris will attend Auburn’s Junior Day on Feb. 3. As a junior, Harris rushed for 1,606 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Glenwood running back Kayleem Bonds has committed to Fort Valley State. After transferring from Kendrick, Bonds took 142 carries for 1,233 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Glenwood.
Harris County defensive lineman/tight end Cole Shafer-Fries has committed to LaGrange College.
Thanking god. @Coach_Ruth01 pic.twitter.com/w0MI0JP3Ka— Cole Shafer-Fries (@cole_fries55) January 23, 2018
Shaw wide receiver Elisha Ammi has committed to Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Ark.
Manchester athlete Kalil Brawner has decommitted from Tusculum College.
Baseball
Shaw pitcher Brian Trepanier has committed to Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Fla. Trepanier was 3-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 59 strikeouts in his junior season at Shaw. He also hit .317 with 1 home run and 13 RBIs.
Shaw outfielder/third baseman Kaleb Podger has committed to Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga. Podger hit .380 with 1 home run and 17 RBIs in 2017.
Smiths Station pitcher Andrew Middleton has also committed to Andrew College. Middleton threw 34 innings in 2017 and ended the season with a 3-5 record, 24 strikeouts and a 4.12 ERA.
Boys Basketball
Hardaway guard Greg Countryman has committed to Huntington Prep School in Huntington, W.Va.
Softball
Northside outfielder Kennedi Bedell has committed to Hampton University in Hampton, Va. In her senior year, Bedell had a .429 batting average with 42 hits and 22 stolen bases and helped Northside win the Class 4A state championship.
Happy to announce that I have committed to Hampton University. I would like to thank Coach Angie for allowing me to play d1 softball as well as everyone else who has helped me to get here! pic.twitter.com/eCxdQhpsCT— Kennedi Bedell (@Bedell2k) January 23, 2018
