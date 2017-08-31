Northside’s Caleb Johnson does it all in victory over Spencer

In a pivotal moment early in Northside’s game against Spencer Thursday, Northside senior tight end and linebacker Caleb Johnson had nothing but confidence.
The Patriots faced a 4th-and-10 from the Spencer 22-yard line about halfway through the first quarter of a 0-0 game. Rather than attempt a field goal, Northside head coach Morgan Ingram sent his offense back on the field. Once the decision was made, Johnson let Ingram know he was ready to make a play.
Johnson came through in the moment, reeling in a 22-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Chandler Blanton.
“I just told Coach to put the ball in my hands and I was going to make a play,” Johnson said. “I knew when the safety came over on top of me that I was going to score.”
The touchdown was just the start of the The Caleb Johnson Show for the Patriots. He did a little bit of everything for Northside (2-0, 0-0) in its 21-14 victory over Spencer, delivering that touchdown reception in the first quarter then returning a fumble 20 yards for another score in the second.
Johnson ended the night with three receptions for 32 yards.
“He was nursing a bum ankle,” Ingram said. “Late in the game, he was hopping around pretty good, but he made some plays early. He’s a fighter, and he never quit. It’s nice to have a guy like that.”
Johnson is known more for his defensive prowess, which was on display in the second quarter. A bungled read-option play by the Greenwave led to a fumble, which Johnson quickly got his paws on. He took off from the Spencer 20-yard line to double the Patriots’ lead.
“I got my read, and I saw that the quarterback was already kind of jittery,” Johnson said. “As soon as the ball hit the ground, I tried to just get on top of it as quick as I could. Luckily for me, the quarterback slipped and fell, and the ball was just lying there.”
One of the few times Johnson did miss, the play still went in the Patriots’ favor.
Johnson ran down Spencer quarterback Dy'Javius Nathan on a third-down play on the drive following his scoop and score. Nathan managed to shake off Johnson but hurriedly fired the football down the left sideline. Tucker Copeland leapt and brought the ball in for an interception.
Copeland and fellow Northside defenders Trey Anthony and AJ Burris came through with the interceptions that abruptly ended promising Greenwave drives. As a kick returner, Burris shook off Greenwave defenders and avoided a collision with his own teammate in the second half’s opening kick en route to a 97-yard touchdown return. Fred Davis showed his tenacity at tailback, taking 26 carries for 113 yards.
The Greenwave (1-1, 0-0) nearly mounted a comeback thanks in large part to forcing turnovers in the second half as well as a 75-yard touchdown pass from Nathan to Raekwon Jackson late in the fourth quarter. Despite those efforts, it proved to be too little, too late.
Johnson didn’t get the job done all by himself, but there was no dismissing how important he was in the win. Head coach Morgan Ingram had said during the offseason that he was determined to get the three-star prospect more involved on the offensive side of the ball.
Although Johnson’s latest game may require a little more time in an ice bath, it was abundantly clear why his role was expanded.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
