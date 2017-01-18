Carver running back Cameron Jessie commits to Shorter

In Carver senior running back Cameron Jessie’s mind, the timing of his college commitment came down to what felt right.
Jessie said he was down to Shorter University and Stetson University when a Shorter assistant sent him a message earlier this week. It was a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., which read, “If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
The quote spoke to Jessie on a personal level, and from there, his decision was made. Jessie committed to Shorter on Tuesday, ending what Jessie said was a long and stressful recruiting process.
“I'm very excited,” Jessie said. “I'm just proud to say I'm committed somewhere.”
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Jessie delivered time and again for the Tigers in 2016. He reeled off 1,441 all-purpose yards for Carver, including 1,219 yards on the ground. He finished the year with 12 total touchdowns in a season that saw the Tigers reach the second round of the GHSA playoffs.
Carver head coach Calvin Arnold pointed out several of Jessie’s best attributes on the field. He stressed his toughness, saying he played hurt for a considerable portion of his senior season. He also praised his footwork as well as his ability to catch the football out of the backfield, which Arnold believes will serve him well at Shorter.
But above all else, Arnold said Jessie holds one characteristic that can lead to big things at the collegiate level.
“He's the kid that always said, 'Coach, what do I need to do to get better?' Can you help me do this? Can you help me do that?'” Arnold said. “He's always looking to get better. He's not trying to settle. He always wants to be the best.”
Jessie said Shorter’s hospitality played an important role in his decision. He explained that the players and coaches made him feel like he was already part of the team. He added there was also an atmosphere that felt like home, which made his decision much easier.
Jessie explained he is looking forward to working and competing against players who were among the best in their cities just as he was in Columbus. He also has his eye on the big picture as far as what he is looking forward to most from his college experience.
“Being able to compete versus others to make you a better player and a better athlete, and having coaches around you that make you a better man,” Jessie said. “College football will just teach you a lot. Not everybody is going to make it to the pros, but I'm pretty sure you'll get a lesson out of playing college football to help you succeed or better yourself in another area of your life.”
Jessie’s decision adds to what has been a fruitful week for Carver and Shorter. On Monday, Carver defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson announced he was committing to the Hawks. Johnson and Jessie took a visit together to Shorter, but Jessie said his decision was not directly linked to Johnson’s.
“I think both of the kids are going to do well next year,” Arnold said. “I expect big things from them. I expect them to make sure to stay focused and make sure they get their education while they're there. They need to take advantage of all the opportunities they have in front of them.”
