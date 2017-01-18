Carver defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson commits to Shorter

Carver High School senior defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson admits that no one can play football forever. He did, however, make it clear earlier this week that his playing days are not over just yet.
Johnson announced via Twitter on Monday that he had committed to Shorter University in Rome. The decision for the 5-foot-10, 265-pound Johnson came after a visit to the school and a chance to get to know the members of the Hawks program.
“It’s really a blessing,” Johnson said. “I really thank God for it, because after high school, you really don’t have a chance to play football anymore. I’m already blessed to be in that opportunity right now.”
Johnson is fresh off a standout season for the Tigers. He recorded 53 tackles in his final season with the team, including 23 tackles for loss along with six sacks. His efforts helped Carver advance to the GHSA second round and led to him being named to the 2016 All-Bi-City Large School Football Team.
“He’s one of the kids that plays with what coaches are looking for,” Carver head coach Calvin Arnold said. “He plays with a lot of passion and with high energy. He just never gives up. Right when you think that he’s not going to make the play, he has a little extra burst that does it. With Lyndon, anytime he puts his hands on anybody, it’s going to be a disruption.”
Johnson raved about the attention Shorter’s coaches devoted to him through the recruiting process, which he said played a big role in his decision. He was also considering Morehouse College as well as Waldorf University in Iowa, but the opportunity that Shorter provided was too good to pass up.
Johnson has his eyes set on the future, explaining he’s excited about working with the Shorter coaches to improve his game. He also pointed towards growing in a personal manner, saying that he needs to become a man on his own. He said he felt the atmosphere and people surrounding him in Rome would help him do just that.
Even with his future now lined up, Johnson still looks back fondly at his time as a Tiger.
“I’m just really going to miss playing with them boys,” Johnson said. “I gave it everything I’ve got. I busted my tail out there at practice, trying to be a leader. I was pushing everybody and telling them to stay on it and trying to get a state championship.”
Johnson wasn’t the only Carver player to commit this week. On Tuesday, running back Cameron Jessie also announced his intentions to go to Shorter on Twitter. Jessie explained the two did visit the school together but that their announcements were not intentionally connected.
“I tell them all the time that it’s a great opportunity and you need to take advantage of it while you can,” Arnold said. “You can’t play football forever. I really do think these kids really want to play at the next level. I think by them committing to Shorter and them having the opportunity, I think they’re going to excel.”
Johnson explained how grateful he was to Shorter for giving him a chance to play collegiately. He said a lot of schools were turned off because of his perceived lack of height at his position.
Shorter wasn’t in that category, and before too long, Johnson will be able to show what the others missed out on.
“They’ve got a beast on the way,” Johnson said.
