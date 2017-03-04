Carver girls top Cross Creek to set up all-Columbus state final

1:02 Hilton Als praises Carson McCullers work at Big Read event Pause

1:31 Columbus girls basketball coach, players speak on title game berth

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to purse capital cases

1:49 Carver head coach Anson Hundley, players Ja'nya Love-Hill and Mya Millner react to latest win

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot