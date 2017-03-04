Carver girls top Cross Creek to set up all-Columbus state final

There will be an all-Columbus final in Georgia’s Class 4A this season.
Carver finished what Columbus started in Saturday’s semifinals games, as the Lady Tigers beat Cross Creek 60-56. The Lady Tigers found a way to outlast Cross Creek, led by future Memphis Tiger Alana Davis, and rode a strong finish to yet another rematch with the Lady Blue Devils.
Carver and Cross Creek traded the lead throughout the fourth quarter before Mariah Igus’ shot from the field put the Tigers up 56-54 with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter. Mya Millner added to the lead with one free throw with 30 seconds to go, pushing the Lady Tigers’ lead to 57-54.
Cross Creek threatened to match Carver’s score, but Lady Tiger Alycia Reese grabbed the ball from an unexpecting Lady Razorback and was fouled with 15 seconds on the clock. Reese connected on one free throw, making it 58-54.
Cross Creek added a basket with three seconds to play, resulting in a one-possession game. Igus, however, finished off the Lady Razorbacks after being fouled with 1.9 seconds remaining, hitting both free throws to seal the deal.
Igus led Carver with 17 points in the victory. Reese followed close behind, dropping 15 points to send the Lady Tigers to their first state title game in program history.
Carver overcame the dominant efforts of Davis, who finished the game with 31 points and nine rebounds. Davis couldn’t be stopped in the opening quarter, scoring 13 points to pace Cross Creek. Davis wasn’t silenced as the game wore on, but the Lady Tigers adjusted defensively and forced the Lady Razorbacks to be more creative with their offensive approach.
Carver kept up with Davis and Co. in the third quarter in large part to its 3-point shooting. Reese, Igus and Miller contributed three 3-pointers to keep the lead within reach, ultimately leading 42-40 going into the fourth.
From there, it was a back-and-forth battle that Carver found a way to win.
As a result of the their latest win, the Lady Tigers will face a familiar foe for the championship. Columbus defeated Sandy Creek to start Saturday, which means the crosstown rivals will play each other for the fifth time this season.
In their last meeting, Carver took down Columbus 54-53 on a last-second shot from Millner. With the first state title for either team now on the line, only time will tell what drama plays out in Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion on Friday.
