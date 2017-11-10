Central Red Devils throttle Theodore, advance to second round

The Central Red Devils made short work of Theodore to open the Class 7A playoffs Friday.
Central quarterback Peter Parrish tormented the Bobcats early and often, scoring the first three touchdowns in a 42-13 rout. Parrish’s big plays set the tone on a big night offensively for a Red Devils team determined to win a state title.
Parrish started the night off right for Central (10-0, 6-0), taking the team’s second play from scrimmage 15 yards for a touchdown. Soon after Central blocked a Bobcats’ punt to set up good field position, Parrish took off once again, scrambling seven yards to put Central ahead 14-0 with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
Parrish added another first-quarter touchdown — this on a 16-yard run — to give the Red Devils a comfortable 21-0 advantage with 3:21 to go in the first. He ended the victory with five carries for 42 yards and three touchdowns as well as going 3-for-3 passing for 16 yards.
The Red Devils’ overpowering first quarter came partially because of the dramatic advantage they had as far as field position. On average, Central’s first three drives — which all ended in Parrish touchdowns — began on the Theodore 43-yard line. The first three drives for Theodore, meanwhile, started on its own 24.
Parrish soon gave way to quarterback Tucker Melton, but the Red Devils didn’t slow down there. With 11:02 left in the second quarter, Melton fired a pass toward Justyn Ross near the right corner of the end zone. Ross demonstrated why he’s one of the most coveted seniors in the Southeast, as he dove to his right, reeled in the pass and did his best toe tap for a 10-yard touchdown.
Melton added another touchdown throw less than two minutes later, finding Will Clanton and connecting on a 30-yard touchdown throw to make the score 35-0.
The Bobcats finally got on the board when quarterback Trevor Andrews found a lane and scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. The problem for Theodore (6-5, 4-4) was Central again left them in a five-touchdown hole when Joseph McKay burst through the middle on a 41-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left before halftime.
