Northside softball’s Hannah George signs with North Carolina

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy Pause 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition 2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team 2:10 Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season 2:13 Sideline Superstars: Harris County High revives the Noise Boys tradition 2:29 Sideline Superstars: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair 3:01 "Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights 1:46 Sideline Superstars: Costumes put spotlight on Northside Patriots' school spirit 4:17 Prep Spotlight: Shaw's Kayla Blackmon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Northside softball senior and North Carolina signee Hannah George discusses how softball helped in her early-life battle with depression and also thanks the many different influences on her life. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Northside softball senior and North Carolina signee Hannah George discusses how softball helped in her early-life battle with depression and also thanks the many different influences on her life. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com