Central High School wins 2018 City Wrestling Championships

For the third time in four years, the Central Red Devils are the City Wrestling champions.
The Red Devils returned to their winning ways in the 23rd annual City Wrestling Championships, taking home the title Saturday. Central had eight wrestlers compete in the finals, with seven coming away victorious.
Their work helped Central compile 244.50 points, which was 70.50 points more than second-place Smiths Station.
“They just had to believe,” Central head coach Robert Morales said. “Most of these guys have been with us for a long time, and they’re great wrestlers. It was just about coming out and performing to the capacity they’re able to.”
Never miss a local story.
Morales’ son Tony was one of the eight Central wrestlers to make the finals, and the two-time state champion did not disappoint. Tony made quick work of Hardaway’s Kylan Draper in the 160-pound finals match, pinning Draper with 21 seconds to go in the first period.
Tony was unable to participate in the City Wrestling Championships last season due to injury, an absence he said fueled his run to a state championship. This time, Tony had nothing holding him back, which was evident as he won all of his matches by pin.
“Last year, I was watching those guys stand up on that stand, and I knew I could beat them,” Tony said. “Watching that unfold was just killing me. It felt so good to come back and win it.”
Morales’ wrestlers have little time to celebrate, as Central hosts a semifinals round on Tuesday in lead up to state duals. The head coach mentioned how much momentum Saturday’s victory could give his team, which has plenty of experience with eight seniors on the roster.
Tony is one of the eight 12th graders, and in his mind, Saturday’s win was a glimpse at his team’s true potential.
“It just shows how far we’ve come these past few years,” Tony said. “I think this team can win us a state title as a duals team. If these guys wrestle like we did today, there’s no doubt in my mind we can win it.”
Final Match Results
106: Adrian Neco (Central) pinned Connor Prins (Smiths Station)
113: Malik Hardy (Spencer) pinned Rafael Hogan (Pacelli)
126: Robert Mulvany (Columbus) pinned Grant Monroe (Harris Co.)
132: Max Kauffman (Central) pinned Josh Bowers (Northside)
138: Hector Candelaria (Central) def. Dillon Luttrell (Smiths Station) 13-4
145: Johnnie Swinnie (Central) def. Courtland Staples (Northside) 8-3
152: Kristian Scott (Central) pinned Alex Fouts (Smiths Station)
160: Tony Morales (Central) pinned Kylan Draper (Hardaway)
170: Ryan Donnelly (Smiths Station) def. Jalen McWhite (Central) 8-3
182: Tyrese Burris-Lucas (Chattahoochee Co.) def. Cohen Perry (Harris Co.) 7-5
195: Carlos Vizcarrondo (Brookstone) def. Grady Lee (Harris Co.) 13-3
220: Keyshawn Stewart (Shaw) pinned Amani Byrd (Spencer)
285: Josh Ford (Central) def. Mikail Albritton (Columbus) 5-4
Will McVay Sportsmanship Award: Ryan Donnelly, Smiths Station
Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament: Hector Candelaria, Central
Final Team Standings
1. Central - 244.50; 2. Smiths Station - 174.00; 3. Harris Co. - 173.50; 4. Spencer - 136.00; 5. Northside - 112.00; 6. Columbus - 93.00; 7. Chattahoochee Co. - 69.00; 8. Hardaway - 56.00; 9. Kendrick - 52.00; 10. Shaw - 49.00; 11. Brookstone - 43.50; 12. Jordan - 28.00; 13. Pacelli - 27.00; 14. Russell Co. - 22.00; 15. Carver - 21.00
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments