Woeful rebounding effort leads Jordan to quarterfinals loss

Athleticism and fast-paced play brought Jordan all the way to the Class 2A quarterfinals. The inability to rebound and play defense in the post left them there.
The Red Jackets struggled mightily against Vidalia, falling to the Indians 84-49. Jordan had no answer for Vidalia, as the Indians dominated the boards with a 47-13 rebounding advantage.
Jordan started the first quarter with an aggressive defense, but before too long Vidalia found the holes and exploited them repeatedly. The Red Jackets didn’t manage a rebound until 13 seconds to go in the first quarter, compounding their problems.
The team’s issues overshadowed a strong effort from Tra’Quan Davis, who led the Red Jackets with 19 points. Davis found a rhythm in the second quarter, consistently hitting shots that kept Jordan within reach of the lead.
Davis’ points, however, couldn’t slow down Vidalia. After Jordan cut the deficit to 17-14 in the second quarter, Vidalia capitalized on mistake after mistake.
Just two minutes after it was a one-possession game, Vidalia’s Tahj Jones connected on a deep 3-pointer. On the next possession, Jones stole the ball and added two more points on an easy layup. Jones’ consecutive plays left Jordan in a 28-17 hole.
Jordan had glimpses of cutting into the lead, but those views were short-lived. The Red Jackets defense did secure the post, allowing the Indians to drive to the basket at will.
The fourth quarter was a mere formality for the Indians, but they didn’t play like that was the case. Even with their reserve players on the floor, they continued to dominate Jordan, particularly around the rim. Vidalia managed 28 fourth-quarter points, leaving the Red Jackets with a quiet end to the season.
Vidalia’s dominance was apparent in the final stats, as five of its players finished with double-digit points.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
