Spencer keeps Region 5-2A championship hopes alive

Spencer won by shutout for the second straight week with a 39-0 rout at Lamar County on Friday night.
Jahree Mons scored a pair of touchdown runs.
Khalil Thomas, Jaleel Grimes and D’jayvious Nthan also scored on runs.
Thomas also threw to Ervin Davis for a TD pass.
Jalen Taylor added a 2-point conversion.
Spencer, which blanked Temple 32-0 last week, is 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-2A. Lamar County is 4-4, 1-2.
Spencer remains tied with Callaway for first place in the region. Callaway beat Temple on Friday.
Spencer and Callaway play on Oct. 28 at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.
With the win, Spencer assured itself of a second straight winning season. The last time that happened was in 1976-77.
