October 29, 2016 11:21 AM

Northside unable to solve Emily Williams in state tourney loss

By Kevin Price

kprice@ledger-enquirer.com

Central Carrollton pitcher Emily Williams struck out 21 as the Lions beat Northside 7-0 in the GHSA Class 4A winners bracket final on Saturday morning.

Northside managed to get four base-runners, one on a hit by Hannah George, two on walks and one of a hit-batter. But those came in four different innings.

The hit by George, a sharp line drive that ticked off the third baseman’s glove, was the first in three games off Williams, who has committed to sign with UCF.

Williams pitched perfect games in the Lions’ first two wins in the state tournament. In three games, she now has 58 strikeouts out of a possible 63 outs.

Northside’s best scoring chance came in the second inning. Kayson Boatner was hit by a pitch with one out. She went to second on a stolen base and third on a wild pitch. But Williams finished the inning with two strikeouts.

Abbey Cook and Maddie Dodson drove in three runs apiece.

Northside will play again in the double elimination tournament at 1 p.m. against the winner of the 11 a.m. game, which features Marist and Chapel Hill.

 

Saturday at South Commons

Game 1

Central-C

201

000

4

7

8

0

Northside

000

000

0

0

1

5

WP: Emily Williams. LP: Hannah George. Top hitters: Central Carrollton Bennett 3-4, 2R; Sales 0-3, 2R; Cook 2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; Dodson 1-3, 2B, 3RBI; Sharp 1-4; North 1-3. Northside Hannah George 1-3.

