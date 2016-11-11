Central dominates Auburn in second-round playoff game

Central smothered Auburn’s upset bid in the first half Friday night and went on to a 48-9 rout at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
The Red Devils ran only 16 plays in the half, but they managed four touchdowns to build a 28-6 halftime lead in the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A state playoffs.
Auburn had one lengthy scoring drive in the half — 17-plays for 73-yards — but the Tigers’ strategy of grinding out yards on the ground against Central’s imposing defensive front failed in the 48-9 loss.
The big moment for Central’s defense came with less than 30 seconds to go in the second quarter when Auburn failed to convert a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
Quarterback Brooks Fuller tried to sneak the ball in between the tackles, but there wasn’t a hole to slip through.
A group of Central defenders stood Fuller up at the line of scrimmage without giving an inch.
It wasn’t the only time Auburn’s backfield lost a battle at the line of scrimmage, on a night where they ran the ball 46 times for an average of 3.08 yards per carry. The Tigers only had one carry go more than 8 yards.
Central’s offense had a much easier time moving the ball thanks to a career night from quarterback Zion Webb.
Often times working with a short field, Webb orchestrated a series of quick scoring drives.
The dual-threat quarterback went 8-of-10 for 128 yards with three touchdowns and ran the ball seven times for 40 yards with two more scores in three quarters.
A missed field goal late in the third quarter was the first time Central didn’t come away with points on a drive.
Central has outscored its last three opponents by a combined score 180-19. The Red Devils have averaged 55.3 points per game going back to a 59-28 win over R.E. Lee on Oct. 14.
The win was Central coach Jamey DuBose’s 100th victory of his career.
The Red Devils will either host Enterprise or travel to face McGill-Toolen in Mobile in next week’s state semifinals.
Friday at Garrett-Harrison Stadium
Auburn
0
6
0
3
—9
Central
14
14
13
7
—48
First Quarter
C – Justyn Ross 12 pass from Zion Webb (Alvin Rentaria kick), 7:12
C – Webb 10 run (Rentaria kick), 4:05
Second Quarter
A – Patrick Anders 9 pass from Brooks Fuller (kick failed), 8:25
C – Jaxton Carson 5 run (Rentaria kick), 6:19
C – Christian Allen 37 pass from Webb, (Rentaria kick), 3:34
Third Quarter
C – Webb 15 run (Rentaria kick), 8:15
C – Allen 7 pass from Webb (kick failed), 8:01
Fourth Quarter
A - Avery Atkins 36 field goal, (8:10)
C – Javien Ishmael 35 fumble (Rentaria kick), 1:20
