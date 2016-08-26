Gamble brothers run free for Manchester at Luella

Tre Gamble ran for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead Manchester to a 27-12 win over 4-A Luella on Friday night.
Tre Gamble had 14 carries for 143 yards.
His brother, Deenizeo Gamble had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and another 67-yard non-scoring kickoff return. He also had seven carries for 69 yards in the game.
Manchester went up 20-3 in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Garrett Brown.
Luella rallied for a touchdown and another field goal to close the score to 20-12, but Manchester added a final touchdown on a 14-yard run by Kevin Turner.
Manchester (2-0) hosts Southwest Macon Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Friday at Locust Grove, Ga.
Manchester
6
6
8
7
—
27
Luella
0
3
9
0
—
12
First quarter
M — Tre Gamble 9 run (Jacquavious Stargell kick failed), 4:45
Second quarter
L — FG 33, 8:36
M — Deenizeo Gamble 95 kickoff return (Stargell kick failed), 8:19
Third quarter
M — Garrett Brown 2 run (Tre Gamble run), 6:56
L — No. 23 19 run (kick failed), 4:50.
L — FG 23, 1:15
Fourth quarter
M — Kevin Turner 14 run (Stargell kick), 2:38
Records: Manchester 2-0. Next: Manchester hosts Southwest Macon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
