August 26, 2016 11:01 PM

Gamble brothers run free for Manchester at Luella

From staff reports

LOCUST GROVE, Ga.

Tre Gamble ran for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead Manchester to a 27-12 win over 4-A Luella on Friday night.

Tre Gamble had 14 carries for 143 yards.

His brother, Deenizeo Gamble had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and another 67-yard non-scoring kickoff return. He also had seven carries for 69 yards in the game.

Manchester went up 20-3 in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Garrett Brown.

Luella rallied for a touchdown and another field goal to close the score to 20-12, but Manchester added a final touchdown on a 14-yard run by Kevin Turner.

Manchester (2-0) hosts Southwest Macon Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at Locust Grove, Ga.

Manchester

6

6

8

7

27

Luella

0

3

9

0

12

First quarter

M — Tre Gamble 9 run (Jacquavious Stargell kick failed), 4:45

Second quarter

L — FG 33, 8:36

M — Deenizeo Gamble 95 kickoff return (Stargell kick failed), 8:19

Third quarter

M — Garrett Brown 2 run (Tre Gamble run), 6:56

L — No. 23 19 run (kick failed), 4:50.

L — FG 23, 1:15

Fourth quarter

M — Kevin Turner 14 run (Stargell kick), 2:38

Records: Manchester 2-0. Next: Manchester hosts Southwest Macon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

