Freddy Zamudia’s big night lifts Hardaway

Hardaway kicked a field goal in the closing seconds to give the Hawks a 20-17 victory over Harris County on Friday night at Tiger Stadium. It is the first time Hardaway has started 2-0 since 2013.
Key play: Freddy Zamudia kicked two fourth quarter field goals including a 31-yarder with three seconds remaining in the game to put Hardaway ahead for the final score of 20-17.
Difference makers: D’Monte Huling had a 48-yard fumble return for a score in the first quarter giving the Tigers a 10-0 lead.
Michael Gentry had a 45-yard fumble return in the second quarter for Hardaway giving the Hawks a14-10 lead with :51 seconds remaining in the half.
Individual stats: Hardaway Jakobe Ellerbee led all rushers with 104-yards rushing on 19 carries including 71 yards on 9 fourth quarter carries.
Coaches quotes: “I told them we fought hard,” Harris County coach Zac Howard said. “It’s rare that you’re ever going to go undefeated. This doesn’t effect our region play. It don’t do anything with the playoffs. It just makes you realize that you probably didn’t do one or two small things during practice the right way.”
“Unbelievable,” Hardaway coach Michael Woolridge said. “I told the kids this week ‘this is a rivalry. It’s going to be a dog fight. Last man with the ball wins.’ And that was true.”
“We condition the boys hard. We train them for four quarters. The off season is why we won this game. We rain hard in the off season.”
Player quote: ”I have a pre-kick routine in my mind every kick,” Hardaway kicker Zamudia said after Harris County called two time outs to ice him. “I had to do it for the team.”
Friday at Tiger Stadium
Hardaway
0
7
7
6
20
Harris County
10
0
7
0
17
First Quarter
HC- Jacob Crumbley 20 field goal, 8:49
HC- D’Monte Huling 47 fumble return (Crumbley kick), :27
Second Quarter
H- Jaron Early 20 run (Freddy Zamudia kick), 9:16
Third Quarter
HC- Cal’von Harris 1 run (Crumbley kick), 5:16
Fourth Quarter
H- Zamudia 24 field goal, 6:36.
H- Zamudia 31 field goal, :03
