What is the Atlanta Braves’ plan for injured outfielder Ronald Acuna?

Atlanta Braves fans have been patiently waiting for the return of rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna, who suffered a mild ACL sprain, a left-knee contusion and a lower back injury on May 27. Even though Acuna has played an important role in the Braves’ offense, manager Brian Snitker made it clear the team isn’t taking any chances in rushing him back.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien reported that Snitker said Acuna will hopefully resume baseball activities this week. Snitker explained the 20-year-old has still been lifting weights, stretching and participating in pool workouts but has yet to throw, hit or run.
“He’s doing good,” Snitker said. “It’s a day-to-day thing as to how he comes in and feels. I think while we’re on this road trip, he’s back home and they’ll start getting him in some baseball activities as the week goes.”
Snitker said once Acuna is cleared to begin baseball activities, he will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league Braves. Snitker said there is no timetable for when this will occur.
“We’re not going to baby him or anything like that, but we’re going to have to be smart about it and use common sense before we get him out on a rehab [assignment],” Snitker said.
The rest of Acuna’s rookie season appeared to be in doubt after he took an awkward tumble after running through first base in the May 27 game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna stayed on the ground for several seconds after the fall before eventually walking off the field.
Through 29 games at the major-league level, Acuna is hitting .265 with 5 home runs and 13 RBI.
