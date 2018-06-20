Want to watch the Braves-Blue Jays game Wednesday? You’ll need to go online

Baseball fans who want to watch the Atlanta Braves’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday will have to go on Facebook to make it happen.
Atlanta’s game against the Blue Jays will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook Watch. The game’s airing is part of Facebook’s Game of the Week, which began this season after the social media site expanded its partnership with Major League Baseball.
Facebook’s commentating crew for the game will be Scott Braun, former Braves player Mark DeRosa and J.P. Arencibia. Along with their coverage, the broadcast will feature interactions with fans such as comments, which are optional for viewers.
Although the game cannot be seen on local TV, it will be broadcast on the usual radio stations.
The showdown between the Braves and Blue Jays begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.
