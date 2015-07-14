Ledger-Enquirer
945 Broadway, Suite 102
Columbus, GA 31901
800-282-7859
Mission Statement: The Ledger-Enquirer and Ledger-Enquirer.com is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley’s and East Alabama’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. It will sustain this commitment by upholding the highest standards of journalism while providing superior customer service and striving to improve readership and profitability. The Ledger-Enquirer endeavors to be a rewarding and caring place to work and a force for positive change in the community.
Founded: The Enquirer was founded in 1828, the year the city was incorporated. The Ledger started publishing in 1886. In 1930 the Ledger company acquired the Enquirer newspaper and began publishing a Sunday Ledger-Enquirer. In 1988 the morning Enquirer and afternoon Ledger merged to form a daily newspaper.
Key Executives:
Tim Regan-Porter, McClatchy South Region Editor
Ross McDuffie, Georgia General Manager and Regional Vice President, Advertising
Heather Williams, Head of Fan Development, Group VP Audience - East Region
General Hiring Contact: Human Resources Manager Wanda Howell at 706-571-8626 or email whowell@ledger-enquirer.com
Circulation: The Ledger-Enquirer’s coverage area includes Muscogee, Harris, Troup, Talbot and Chattahoochee counties in Georgia and Russell and Lee counties in East Alabama.
Readership: The Sunday circulation is 33,600 and daily circulation is 25,750 as of September 2014.
Website: www.ledger-enquirer.com. Online audience: 700,000 monthly unique visitors (Omniture, July 2018).
Pulitzer Prizes: The Enquirer won the Pulitzer Prize in 1926 for an editorial stance against the Ku Klux Klan. The Ledger won in 1955 for coverage of the Phenix City, Ala., cleanup.
