Actor Bruce Willis is coming to town. What should he do while he’s here?

A movie starring Bruce Willis is going to be filmed in Muscogee County and the surrounding area. Peter F. Bowden the local economic impact will be in the millions. "The Long Night" will be the first project supported by the Columbus Film Fund.

Action movie star Bruce Willis is coming to town this summer to film “The Long Night” and we want to know from you: What should he do while in town? What restaurants should he visit? Is there a you-can-only-do-this-in-Columbus thing he has to check off his bucket list?

Take our survey below and let us know. We’re accepting answers from Monday, May 13 until Sunday, May 19 and will compile them in an upcoming article. Fingers crossed it finds its way to Bruce.

Read more about the movie and its expected impact on Columbus here.

