Here’s a list of Halloween events in Columbus, Chattahoochee Valley

There are numerous Halloween events taking place throughout the Chattahoochee Valley this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Columbus, Mayor Skip Henderson recently advised residents to avoid trick-or-treating and large Halloween activities, such as haunted houses, due to the coronavirus.

Henderson encouraged anyone wanting to celebrate the holiday to seek out socially-distant events or ones that offer other safety measures.

Here are some Halloween events in our local area:

Hosting a Halloween event? Email the information to tasmith@ledger-enquirer.com and it may appear in this list.

Columbus

“Spooktacular Trunk or Treat & More”

Nightmare before Halloween - Trunk or Treat

Halloween Drive-In Movie

Cops and Treats Festival

Fall Festival

Phenix City

Fall Friday Funday

October Fall Music Festival

Auburn-Opelika

Halloween Enchanted Forest

Fright Nights at the Arboretum

2020 Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat

Other areas

Halloween Train

Safety recommendations

The CDC recommends that anyone attending a large gathering during the coronavirus pandemic should wear a face covering and stay six-feet apart from others as much as possible. They also recommend frequent hand washing or the use of hand sanitizer when washing isn’t available.

For more guidelines, check out the CDC’s website.

