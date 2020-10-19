Entertainment
Here’s a list of Halloween events in Columbus, Chattahoochee Valley
There are numerous Halloween events taking place throughout the Chattahoochee Valley this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In Columbus, Mayor Skip Henderson recently advised residents to avoid trick-or-treating and large Halloween activities, such as haunted houses, due to the coronavirus.
Henderson encouraged anyone wanting to celebrate the holiday to seek out socially-distant events or ones that offer other safety measures.
Here are some Halloween events in our local area:
Columbus
“Spooktacular Trunk or Treat & More”
- When: Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Where: Columbus Civic Center
- Cost: Free
- Details: The event will be family-friendly and drive-thru style. Participants are asked to arrive in their cars with the trunk unlocked. Volunteers and staff members will place candy inside. People will not be allowed to get out of their vehicle at the event and the event will be rain or shine.
Nightmare before Halloween - Trunk or Treat
- When: Oct. 30, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Where: Bluebelle Home Decor & Gifts, 2301 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA
- Cost: Free
Halloween Drive-In Movie
- When: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Where: St. Mark UMC parking lot, 6795 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA
- Cost: Free
Cops and Treats Festival
- When: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Where: The Public Safety Building, 510 10th St., Columbus, GA
- Cost: Free
- Details: Attendees can get free candy from members of the Columbus Police Department on the day before Halloween. Masks are required to attend the event, according to an email from CPD.
Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 31, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Where: Columbus Animal Care & Control Center, 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center is hosting a fall festival this year. The event will feature pumpkin carving, a costume contest and more.
Phenix City
Fall Friday Funday
- When: Oct. 30
- Where: Chattahoochee Brewing, 505 13th St. Suite A, Phenix City, AL
- Cost: Free
- Details: Chattahoochee Brewing is hosting a weekend of live music for Halloween. Jake Carroll and Kegan kick off the live music festivities at 2 p.m., followed by The Altman Moore Project at 5 p.m. The last group, Mango Strange, will take the stage at 8 p.m.
October Fall Music Festival
- When: Oct. 31, 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Where: Chattahoochee Brewing, 505 13th St. Suite A, Phenix City, AL
- Cost: Free
- Details: Chattahoochee Brewing is hosting a fall music festival on the day of Halloween. The event will feature food vendors Castle Hof and Spankin Spoon, according to the Facebook page. There will also be live music beginning at 12 p.m. and various other artists throughout the day.
Auburn-Opelika
Halloween Enchanted Forest
- When: Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Where: 2222 North College St., Auburn, AL
- Cost: $7 per person, kids two and under are free
- Details: Hike through the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center in Auburn to celebrate Halloween. Hikes are scheduled every 10 minutes between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each hike will last 45 to 55 minutes and features costumed nature-inspired characters, according to the event’s website. There’s free hot chocolate for anyone who brings food bank donations. Social distancing rules are in place and masks or face coverings are required for anybody participating. Each time slot is limited to 12 people.
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
- When: Oct. 23, starting at 6 p.m.
- Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum, 181 Garden Drive Auburn, AL
- Cost: Free
- Details: The event starts off with cartoons before showing the first film, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. followed by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. According to the website, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for viewing. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Due to COVID-19, seating areas will be clearly marked to help out with social distancing.
2020 Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat
- When: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex, 425 Perry St., Auburn, AL
- Cost: Free
- Details: Attendees must enter at the Drake Avenue entrance before driving around and receiving candy from city employees, members of the community and more. People must remain in their vehicles at all times, according to the website.
Other areas
Halloween Train
- When: Oct. 30 and Oct. 31
- Where: Georgia Veterans State Park (2459 U.S. 280 West, Cordele, GA)
- Cost: $25 for adults and $15 for kids (ages two through 12). Deluxe seats are $30 for all ages
- Details: There are three trips each day, departing at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. According to the website, dressing up in encourages and all riders will receive candy. All trips are an hour long.
Safety recommendations
The CDC recommends that anyone attending a large gathering during the coronavirus pandemic should wear a face covering and stay six-feet apart from others as much as possible. They also recommend frequent hand washing or the use of hand sanitizer when washing isn’t available.
For more guidelines, check out the CDC’s website.
