Here’s a list of Halloween events in Columbus, Chattahoochee Valley

There are numerous Halloween events taking place throughout the Chattahoochee Valley this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Columbus, Mayor Skip Henderson recently advised residents to avoid trick-or-treating and large Halloween activities, such as haunted houses, due to the coronavirus.

Henderson encouraged anyone wanting to celebrate the holiday to seek out socially-distant events or ones that offer other safety measures.

Here are some Halloween events in our local area:

Hosting a Halloween event? Email the information to tasmith@ledger-enquirer.com and it may appear in this list.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Columbus

When : Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

: Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Where : Columbus Civic Center

: Columbus Civic Center Cost : Free

: Free Details: The event will be family-friendly and drive-thru style. Participants are asked to arrive in their cars with the trunk unlocked. Volunteers and staff members will place candy inside. People will not be allowed to get out of their vehicle at the event and the event will be rain or shine.

When : Oct. 30, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

: Oct. 30, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Where : Bluebelle Home Decor & Gifts, 2301 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA

: Bluebelle Home Decor & Gifts, 2301 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA Cost: Free

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

When : Oct. 30, 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Where : St. Mark UMC parking lot, 6795 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA

: St. Mark UMC parking lot, 6795 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA Cost: Free

Cops and Treats Festival

When : Oct. 30, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Where : The Public Safety Building, 510 10th St., Columbus, GA

: The Public Safety Building, 510 10th St., Columbus, GA Cost : Free

: Free Details: Attendees can get free candy from members of the Columbus Police Department on the day before Halloween. Masks are required to attend the event, according to an email from CPD.

When : Oct. 31, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

: Oct. 31, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Where : Columbus Animal Care & Control Center, 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA

: Columbus Animal Care & Control Center, 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA Cost : Free

: Free Details: The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center is hosting a fall festival this year. The event will feature pumpkin carving, a costume contest and more.

Phenix City

When : Oct. 30

: Oct. 30 Where : Chattahoochee Brewing, 505 13th St. Suite A, Phenix City, AL

: Chattahoochee Brewing, 505 13th St. Suite A, Phenix City, AL Cost : Free

: Free Details: Chattahoochee Brewing is hosting a weekend of live music for Halloween. Jake Carroll and Kegan kick off the live music festivities at 2 p.m., followed by The Altman Moore Project at 5 p.m. The last group, Mango Strange, will take the stage at 8 p.m.

When : Oct. 31, 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

: Oct. 31, 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Where : Chattahoochee Brewing, 505 13th St. Suite A, Phenix City, AL

: Chattahoochee Brewing, 505 13th St. Suite A, Phenix City, AL Cost : Free

: Free Details: Chattahoochee Brewing is hosting a fall music festival on the day of Halloween. The event will feature food vendors Castle Hof and Spankin Spoon, according to the Facebook page. There will also be live music beginning at 12 p.m. and various other artists throughout the day.

Auburn-Opelika

When : Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

: Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Where : 2222 North College St., Auburn, AL

: 2222 North College St., Auburn, AL Cost : $7 per person, kids two and under are free

: $7 per person, kids two and under are free Details: Hike through the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center in Auburn to celebrate Halloween. Hikes are scheduled every 10 minutes between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each hike will last 45 to 55 minutes and features costumed nature-inspired characters, according to the event’s website. There’s free hot chocolate for anyone who brings food bank donations. Social distancing rules are in place and masks or face coverings are required for anybody participating. Each time slot is limited to 12 people.

When : Oct. 23, starting at 6 p.m.

: Oct. 23, starting at 6 p.m. Where : Donald E. Davis Arboretum, 181 Garden Drive Auburn, AL

: Donald E. Davis Arboretum, 181 Garden Drive Auburn, AL Cost : Free

: Free Details: The event starts off with cartoons before showing the first film, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. followed by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. According to the website, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for viewing. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Due to COVID-19, seating areas will be clearly marked to help out with social distancing.

When : Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Where : Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex, 425 Perry St., Auburn, AL

: Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex, 425 Perry St., Auburn, AL Cost : Free

: Free Details: Attendees must enter at the Drake Avenue entrance before driving around and receiving candy from city employees, members of the community and more. People must remain in their vehicles at all times, according to the website.

Other areas

When : Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

: Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 Where : Georgia Veterans State Park (2459 U.S. 280 West, Cordele, GA)

: Georgia Veterans State Park (2459 U.S. 280 West, Cordele, GA) Cost : $25 for adults and $15 for kids (ages two through 12). Deluxe seats are $30 for all ages

: $25 for adults and $15 for kids (ages two through 12). Deluxe seats are $30 for all ages Details: There are three trips each day, departing at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. According to the website, dressing up in encourages and all riders will receive candy. All trips are an hour long.

Safety recommendations

The CDC recommends that anyone attending a large gathering during the coronavirus pandemic should wear a face covering and stay six-feet apart from others as much as possible. They also recommend frequent hand washing or the use of hand sanitizer when washing isn’t available.

For more guidelines, check out the CDC’s website.